Peeping tom with lengthy rap sheet accused of looking at woman in Target restroom

KNOXVILLE - A man with a lengthy rap sheet including criminal trespass and observation without consent charges has been arrested accused of peeking over the stall in the women's restroom at Target on Clinton Highway.

James Josey III was charged with invasion of privacy-reasonable expectation of privacy on June 10.

According to court documents, Josey III was in the women's restroom at Target when a woman looked up and says she saw him looking at her over the stall. The woman told investigators she asked him what he was doing and he allegedly laughed at her, flushed, and took off with his cell phone.

The woman said she chased him out the front and security detained him, the report said.

Investigators said they witnessed Josey III deleting photos off his phone before he was taken into custody.

Josey III is a registered sex offender and was on probation as a sex offender and wearing an ankle bracelet at the time of the incident, according to the report.

Josey III's criminal history dates back to 2009.

