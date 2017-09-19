(Photo: WBIR)

A 14-year-old Morristown West High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after authorities say he posted threats against the school on social media.

According to the Morristown Police Department, the unnamed boy has been charged with making a false report. A school resource officer was alerted about 7 a.m. Tuesday that he'd threatened the school on Snapchat.

The exact nature of the threat was not released.

"He was quickly taken into custody by the Morristown Police Department in the school cafeteria before school began," according to a police news release.

He had no weapon.

In a statement released Tuesday, Morristown Police Chief Roger Overholt said: “We work diligently to ensure the safety of our students, and all threats against Hamblen County Schools are taken seriously by this department. We thoroughly investigated this incident to assess the threat and determine the individual responsible. I commend the Morristown police officers involved in this investigation."

