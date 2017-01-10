Police: Burglary victim locks suspect in garage

Justin Lawson (Photo: WCYB)

KINGSPORT, TN - A Kingsport man was arrested Monday after police say the victim of a burglary locked the suspect in his garage until police arrived.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, officers were called to Newbern Road around 5 p.m. Monday to investigate a possible burglary.

Police say a resident told them that he exited his home and saw that the lock on his garage was missing. He opened the garage door and found a man, later identified as Justin Lawson, in the act of stealing his tools. Lawson was stuffing the tools into bags preparing them for transport.

The resident then shut the garage door and locked him inside while he called the police. Responding officers promptly opened the door and detained Lawson.

Police also found that Lawson had brought additional stolen goods with him to this garage that he had stolen from a neighbor’s garage on Fairfield Ave. just prior to this incident. The property stolen during that earlier burglary was positively identified by the neighbor and determined to have a value in excess of $1,000.

A search of Lawson found a bag in his sock that contained a crystal substance, believed to be methamphetamine, as well as two different types of pills. A glass pipe, typically associated with the ingestion of methamphetamine, was discovered as well.

Lawson was arrested for two counts of burglary, possession of stolen property over $1,000, simple drug possession, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Lawson currently remains jailed pending arraignment. Police said this marks Lawson’s fifth arrest by the Kingsport Police Department since September 2015 with all of his previous charges involving burglary, theft, and drug possession.