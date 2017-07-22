Police chase ends in shooting in Kentucky

KNOX COUNTY, KY. - A high speed chase resulted in a shooting Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky State Police engaged in the pursuit of a Mustang. Witnesses say the vehicle appeared to be driving "erratically."
The chase ended at the parking lot of a florist shop in Barbourville, Ky.
"The guy in the Mustang, he got out of the car and went over and grabbed (a man) by the neck," a witness said. "He acted like he was holding a gun on him."
That's when Barbourville City Police asked the man to put his hands up, according to witnesses. He did not raise his hands and appeared to have a gun. Police shot him.
The man was airlifted to a local hospital shortly after.
Kentucky State Police are investigating.
