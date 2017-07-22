Police chase ends in shooting in Kentucky

Courtesy of The Mountain Advocate and LEX18

KNOX COUNTY, KY. - A high speed chase resulted in a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police engaged in the pursuit of a Mustang. Witnesses say the vehicle appeared to be driving "erratically."

The chase ended at the parking lot of a florist shop in Barbourville, Ky.

"The guy in the Mustang, he got out of the car and went over and grabbed (a man) by the neck," a witness said. "He acted like he was holding a gun on him."

That's when Barbourville City Police asked the man to put his hands up, according to witnesses. He did not raise his hands and appeared to have a gun. Police shot him.

The man was airlifted to a local hospital shortly after.

Kentucky State Police are investigating.

