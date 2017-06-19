Police: Couple locked elderly woman out of home, locked up her oxygen

Josh Lane (Photo: Custom)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - A Greeneville couple is charged with abuse after police say an elderly woman was locked outside of her home-- away from her oxygen.

Around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an anonymous complaint to check the welfare of an elderly woman on the front porch of her home on Cherry Street.

The victim says her son, Josh Lane, and his wife, Brandy Ragan, locked her out of the house because she woke them up.

The victim claimed they nailed the windows shut and padlocked the door to keep her from gaining entry to her oxygen machine.

She went on to say she had been without her oxygen for three days.

Lane and Ragan are both charged with willful abuse and neglect or exploitation of an adult.

Ragan is also charged with an outstanding violation of a probation warrant.

The police report said the incident was drug related.

Officials have not released a photo of Ragan yet.

This story originally appeared on WCYB.

WCYB