Police ID suspect in double homicide case in Unicoi County

UNICOI COUNTY, TENN. - The Unicoi County Sheriff's Department has taken a double shooting suspect into custody.

Clyde William Banner was on the run Wednesday morning. Deputies believed he was a red pickup truck. He was considered armed and dangerous.

A senior officer with the UCSD said Banner was arrested in Madison County, NC. Both police departments will be discussing the case later Wednesday afternoon.

The department spokesman said Banner has ties to Cocke County, Tenn. and the North Carolina counties bordering Unicoi County.

Banner is accused of a murder on Lower Higgins Creek Road in Erwin that happened Wednesday morning.

All Unicoi County Public Schools were placed on lockdown while authorities searched for Banner.

