Prisoner who escaped, stole van captured

James Douglass Mitchell is the only escapee who remains on the loose. Authorities are searching for him with K-9 units.

LINO LAKES, Minn. - Police have captured an escaped inmate on 35W just south of Hennepin Avenue Friday afternoon. Minneapolis Police tweeted that a 911 caller saw the suspect in a nearby park and alerted police. James Douglas Mitchell was captured a short time later.

The Department of Corrections (DOC) confirms that an offender at MCF-Lino Lakes, identified as 26-year-old James Douglas Mitchell, took control of a 2011 white Ford van with Minnesota license plate #937 EPJ and escaped with eight offenders inside.

DOC officials said the offenders were being transferred from the MCF-St. Cloud in a vehicle and made a stop at MCF-Lino Lakes, where Mitchell gained control of the vehicle. Despite previous reports, he did not jump a fence at that facility, authorities say.

Five inmates escaped the MN Correctional Facility in Lino Lakes Friday afternoon. The van was later located in north Minneapolis. (Photo: KARE)

At approximately 11:30 a.m., the DOC was notified by law enforcement that five offenders were captured in Mounds View -- Vance Erik Jourdain, Edward Washington, Shawn Lee Jackson, Anthony Dwayne Alexander and Dylan Cantrell Bathke.

About a half an hour later, police apprehended three more escaped inmates in north Minneapolis -- Mitchell Dale Saltzman, Paul Jerome Thunder and Kevin Ladell Mitchell. According to the Minneapolis Police, those three inmates were still handcuffed and sitting inside the stolen van. The van was recovered and searched near 38th and Thomas Avenue.

Those prisoners were captured after a resident became suspicious of the van and called 911.

Images from SKY 11 showed the multi-passenger van parked in a driveway with the doors open and police vehicles littering the alley behind the house.

Those eight offenders remain in custody, while the driver, Mitchell, remains at large.

The DOC searched north Minneapolis near where the van was abandoned but did not find the inmate there. They also searched Van Cleve Park and other areas before the suspect was found on 35W.

Authorities say previous reports of 10 total inmates have been updated as more information became available.

This is a developing situation.

© 2017 KARE-TV