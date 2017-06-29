Rapist sentenced to 55 years in prison

Lucuis Abraham Mitchell.

A man convicted of sexually assaulting two victims within 24 hours has been sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Lucius Abraham Mitchell, 38, was sentenced by Judge Scott Green on Thursday. Mitchell has to serve the first 40 years of his 55 years sentence without the possibility of parole.

Mitchell was convicted of three counts of rape, aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated burglary and sexual battery following a plea hearing in April.

According to the Knox County District Attorney's Office, Mitchell broke into a South Knoxville residence on July 17, 2015, and committee sexual battery against a sleeping woman. He fled when the victim woke up during the assault.

The next day, Mitchell broke into a different woman's home and raped her three times while the victim held her four-year-old child. Mitchell threatened to kill the woman and her child if she continued screaming.

“The public needs to be protected from this dangerous and violent offender,” DA Charme Allen said in a statement. “The community is safer now because of the hard work of the prosecutors and investigators involved in this case.”

