Report: Man assaulted wife after she bought the wrong beer

Jeffrey Allen Worth (Photo: Custom)

ROGERSVILLE - A Rogersville man is accused of attacking his wife because she brought the wrong kind of beer.

Jeffery Allen Worth, 44, is charged with one count of kidnapping and domestic aggravated assault and is being held without bond in the Hawkins County Jail, according to department officials.

According to a police report, Tracy Worth told investigators that her husband became enraged when she came home from the grocery store with the wrong beer. She said he hit her in the head repeatedly, and the officer noted she had "egg-size knots" on her scalp.

She claimed that Worth would not let her leave their home for several hours, then ordered her to drive him to Newport while threatening her with a knife. He then forced her to get cash from an ATM and had her drop him off at a local bar.

Mrs. Worth went to a friend's house in Newport and called police.

Worth was initially arrested in Cocke County for a probation violation out of Jefferson County and then was transported to Hawkins County. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court on Wednesday.

