Roane County man sentenced to 120 years for child rape

Court gavel

A judge has sentenced a Roane County man to 120 years in prison for raping a child.

According to the District Attorney's office, 40-year-old John Paul Little was sentenced Monday to 120 years for four counts of rape of a child. Little was found guilty of the charges following a jury trial in December 2016.

Judge Jeff Wicks sentenced Little to 30 years for each count, and ordered that the sentencing be served consecutively.

According to the District Attorney's office, Little used a position of trust to molest a female victim from the time she was five until she was nine-years-old. The girl is now 14.

Little was indicted on the rape charges in 2013. He has been in Tennessee Department of Corrections custody since early 2016 on methamphetamine charges.

