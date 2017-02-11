Rockwood High School principal arrested for domestic assault

ROANE COUNTY - Authorities arrested Rockwood High School's principal Saturday.
According to the Roane County Sheriff's Office, principal Christopher Shannon Cawood was taken into custody this afternoon around 2 P.M.
According to the RCSO website, authorities charged him with domestic assault.
10News has reached out to the RCSO and the Roane County Schools to learn more about the incident.
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs