Rockwood High School principal arrested for domestic assault

WBIR 7:02 PM. EST February 11, 2017

ROANE COUNTY - Authorities arrested Rockwood High School's principal Saturday.

According to the Roane County Sheriff's Office, principal Christopher Shannon Cawood was taken into custody this afternoon around 2 P.M.

According to the RCSO website, authorities charged him with domestic assault.

10News has reached out to the RCSO and the Roane County Schools to learn more about the incident.

 

(© 2017 WBIR)


