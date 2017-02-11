Rockwood High School principal arrested for domestic assault

ROANE COUNTY - Authorities arrested Rockwood High School's principal Saturday.

According to the Roane County Sheriff's Office, principal Christopher Shannon Cawood was taken into custody this afternoon around 2 P.M.

According to the RCSO website, authorities charged him with domestic assault.

10News has reached out to the RCSO and the Roane County Schools to learn more about the incident.

