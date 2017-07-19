Rockwood teen pleads guilty to sexually assualting two children on church bus

Larry Lynn Allison (Photo: Roane County Sheriff's Office)

A Roane County teen will spend no less than 12 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two young girls on a church bus last last year.

According to the Office of the District Attorney General for the Ninth Judicial District, 19-year-old Larry Lynn Allison pleaded guilty to two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery of a 9-year-old and 10 year-old girl on March 16, 2016 on a church bus belonging to the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Allison was 18 at the time and was riding on the bus with the girls.

The plea was part of an agreement that he will serve 15 years in prison, with parole eligibility once he fulfills 85 percent of his sentence. Upon release from prison he will be subjected to life-long community supervision, as well as be required to register with the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry and undergo a psychosexual evaluation.

Assistant District Attorney Barry Carrier weighed in the case's outcome in a release.

"Hopefully, resolving this case -- something unimaginable to any parent of a small child -- in this manner will allow the girls to begin to heal the emotional trauma an assault of this kind brings," Carrier said. “We must be constantly vigilant in our public institutions, such as churches and schools, to prevent crimes like these before they are committed.”

