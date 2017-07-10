Rogersville man charged with attempted first-degree murder

Jimmy Dwayne Taylor (Photo: Custom)

HAWKINS COUNTY - A Rogersville man is behind bars after police say they found another man with multiple gunshot wounds on the front porch of a Thorps Chapel Road house Saturday afternoon.

According to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, deputies found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his left side and was taken to Holton Valley Medical Center in Kingsport and is in serious condition.

Authorities have charged Jimmy Dwayne Taylor, 45, with attempted first-degree murder. Taylor is due in Hawkins County General Sessions Court Monday.

WCYB