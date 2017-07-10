WBIR
Close

Rogersville man charged with attempted first-degree murder

WCYB , WBIR 11:21 AM. EDT July 10, 2017

HAWKINS COUNTY - A Rogersville man is behind bars after police say they found another man with multiple gunshot wounds on the front porch of a Thorps Chapel Road house Saturday afternoon.

According to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, deputies found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his left side and was taken to Holton Valley Medical Center in Kingsport and is in serious condition.

Authorities have charged Jimmy Dwayne Taylor, 45, with attempted first-degree murder. Taylor is due in Hawkins County General Sessions Court Monday.

 

WCYB


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories