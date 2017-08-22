Rogersville pediatrician charged with sexual battery of two boys

Christopher Lawrence Calendine, (PHOTO: Hawkins County Sheriff's Office)

Hawkins County authorities arrested a well-known East Tennessee pediatrician for sex crimes related to children.

According to jail records obtained by WBIR 10News' sister station WCYB News 5, the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office arrested Chris Calendine Monday afternoon on charges involving a 12-year-old and 14-year-old boy.

Calendine faces charges of aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery by an authority figure. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released from jail.

Calendine is a pediatrician who practices in Rogersville. He gained notoriety in 2016 after he offered a $10,000 reward to find one of his patients, a missing Hawkins County girl at the center of a nationwide AMBER alert.

District Attorney Dan Armstrong said a grand jury indicted Calendine after the two charges, various statements and evidence were presented to them. He said the complaint against Calendine was made last month with the HCSO.

Calendine is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Aug. 31.

