A Scott County teacher faces several charges in an investigation involving her giving tobacco to students, a detective said Friday.

Tara Lay is facing charges related to both tampering or fabricating with evidence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A Scott County Sheriff's department detective said the Department of Children's Services was called after word Lay was giving students meth. After an investigation, there was no evidence she was handing out hard drugs. However, two students said she gave them a cigarette.

The detective on the case said Lay was informed she had to take a drug test; when she showed up, she brought some kind of liquid to alter the test.

Lay was teaching at Scott County’s Alternative Learning Center.

