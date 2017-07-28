Search for missing North Carolina man expands into East TN

Thomas Bryson, of Mills River, North Carolina, has been missing since Wednesday, July 26, 2017 when officials say he was carjacked. Photo courtesy Bryson family.

The search for a North Carolina man missing since he was carjacked Wednesday morning has extended into East Tennessee.

Authorities say Thomas Bryson's disappearance is linked to a criminal who was only out of jail for a few days before leading police on a multi-day manhunt.

Bryson, 68, left his home around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, and at some point, officials say he crossed paths with Philip Michael Stroupe II.

Police believe Stroupe carjacked Bryson, but they don't know where, or how long the two were together.

"My dad is the furthest person to be linked to this individual. The odds here are like being struck by a bolt of lightning. It's just wrong place, wrong time," Bryson's son Ricky Bryson told WBIR 10News on Friday.

Stroupe, 38, of Weaverville, North Carolina, was released from the Yancey County Detention Center last Thursday. He had pleaded guilty to several armed robberies and the false imprisonment of his girlfriend and her friend in 1999 and had been in prison ever since.

According to NBC affiliate WYFF, Stroupe was identified on Saturday as driving a vehicle involved in a breaking and entering near Mills River. Deputies said they tried to pull him over, but Stroupe refused to stop.

During the pursuit, Stroupe pulled over and stole a mountain bike at gunpoint, deputies said. Shortly after, Stroupe rode the bike into the woods and became the focus of a massive five-day manhunt in three counties in Western North Carolina, deputies said.

During that time, he's believed to have crossed paths with Bryson.

Officials said Stroupe was spotted driving Bryson's silver Honda Ridgeline in McDowell County, North Carolina, early Thursday morning. After a short pursuit, Stroupe got out of the truck and ran into a tomato field where deputies later found and captured him around 4 a.m.

He is now being held on a $2 million bond on multiple charges, with more charges expected.

When Bryson's truck was recovered, Bryson was not in it.

After an extensive search for Bryson in the Henderson County area, authorities expanded their search along the Blue Ridge Parkway and into East Tennessee.

A Henderson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said investigators have reason to believe Stroupe traveled to Sevier County before returning to North Carolina.

"If people know anything, it's a wide area where the search is going to happen, all we know is from Mills River to somewhere in East Tennessee near Seviereville, all we know is that is a possible route that this individual took," Ricky Bryson said.

As the search for Bryson expands, his son says the family's faith is keeping their hope alive.

"It's our faith. We are strong family, our Christian faith is getting us through this," Ricky Bryson said. "We believe that this is God's plan no matter what the outcome, our God is in control, and he's helping us get through this."

Stroupe made his first court appearance Friday morning facing six charges, but none directly linked to Bryson's disappearance.

North Carolina authorities are working to develop a timeline of events, including when Stroupe, and possibly Bryson, were in Tennessee.

Bryson's family is offering a $10,000 reward and the U.S. Marshall's Service is offering an additional $2,500 for information leading to his recovery.

