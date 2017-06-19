Darrell Alan Brown (Photo: Custom)

MARYVILLE - The Blount County Sheriff's Office searched Monday afternoon for a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault against a deputy.

Deputies say they are searching for 30-year-old Darrell Alan Brown, who was last seen near the intersection of Tuckaleechee Pike and Lambert Lane east of Blount Memorial Hospital and the county justice center.

Authorities say he fled after a traffic stop Sunday night.

He is described as being approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, with green eyes and a closely crop haircut. He was last seen wearing white shorts and a brown T-shirt.

There is an increased police presence, including helicopter surveillance, in the area as Blount County deputies, along with Alcoa and Maryville Police officers search.

Authorities believe Brown may be armed. If you see him, notify 911.

