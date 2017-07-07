Sentencing for former Fentress Co. Sheriff moved to August

Former Fentress County Sheriff Chucky Cravens.

The sentencing for former Fentress County Sheriff Chucky Cravens has been pushed back to August.

Cravens pleaded guilty to federal corruption and civil rights charges in April, shortly after resigning as sheriff.

Federal investigators say Cravens used his position as sheriff to solicit sex from, and have sex with, three female inmates at the Fentress County Jail in return for giving them benefits at the jail.

Investigators also said he punched a male inmate who was handcuffed.

State and federal investigators descended on the Fentress County Sheriff's Office on April 11, seizing two county trucks and other potential evidence in an investigation into "allegations of impropriety." Officials said only Cravens was under investigation, and not the sheriff's office.

Cravens was charged with three counts of honest services fraud and one count of rights under color of law on April 20. He pleaded guilty.

His sentencing was scheduled for July 20, and has been rescheduled for Aug. 23. Cravens faces up to 61 years in prison.

The sentencing will be held at the federal courthouse in Nashville.

