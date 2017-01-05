Sevier County corrections officer Joshua Davis is charged with bringing drugs into the jail.

A Sevier County corrections officer faces charges of bringing drugs into the county jail after he was caught with narcotics Thursday while reporting for work, according to a news release from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.

Charged along with Joshua Davis, 24, are inmate Billy R. McMahan and his mother, Debra L. McMahan, both of Sevierville.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were tipped that drugs were being smuggled to an inmate at the Sevier County Jail annex.

On Thursday, they found Davis was hiding drugs in an item he brought to work, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Davis was booked into the jail on a $30,000 bond. He's charged with introducing contraband into a penal facility, criminal conspiracy and possession of a Schedule III narcotic for resale. Schedule III substances include anabolic steroids, testosterone, ketamine, and some depressants.

McMahan, 37, who authorities allege was the intended recipient, is charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband.

Deputies arrested his mother, 58, at her home Thursday. She is accused of criminal conspiracy, introduction of contraband and sale and delivery of a Schedule III substances.

Debra McMahan was awaiting arraignment.