Sevierville man charged in Gatlinburg woman's killing

GATLINBURG - A Sevierville man faces a first-degree murder charge in the killing this week of a Gatlinburg woman found dead in a home.

Victor S. Bradburn, 35, is being held in the Sevier County Jail. He was served with the warrant in jail Friday while being held on unrelated charges.

Bradburn is accused of killing Melinda R. Russell, whose 43rd birthday was Tuesday.

Gatlinburg police found Russell dead Wednesday in a home in the 800 block of East Highland Drive, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

As authorities began investigating, they identified Bradburn as the suspected killer.

The TBI and Gatlinburg police worked together on the case.

