Sheriff: Market dealt in stolen goods

Vinny's Market Raid (Photo: WBIR)

Knox County Sheriff's Office authorities raided a Lonsdale area business Wednesday morning they say was trafficking in stolen goods.

One of the owners of Vinny's Market at 941 Virginia Ave. was in custody, according to Sheriff's spokeswoman Martha Dooley. She identified him as Mostoapha Hallabou, 40.

A second owner was not in custody, she said.

They were charged with theft, according to the Sheriff's Office.

According to Dooley, investigators with the office's retail unit learned as part of an ongoing investigation that the store was buying stolen household goods from people willing to shoplift specific items on request.

Investigators made undercover purchases to confirm the trafficking, according to Dooley. The shoplifters were motivated by drug dependency, according to the spokeswoman.

Authorities conducted an inventory of suspected stolen items on the premises. No dollar amount of the alleged scheme was available.

