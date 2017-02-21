Blount Co. Sheriff: An attack like this 'could happen again'

In less than one minute, the life of a Blount County Juvenile Corrections Officer changed when she became the victim of a gruesome attack by a 16-year-old boy inside an unsecured portion of the Blount County Juvenile Detention Facility.

In a video of the incident on Feb. 19, 2016, Joseph Dylan French comes at Corrections Officer Sheila Fortner with the porcelain lid of a toilet. After the lid breaks, French then uses his fists, hitting Fortner several times in the face and head.

French then reaches into a gun safe - which was sitting in plain sight - and grabs Fortner's gun. He points the gun at Fortner and pulls the trigger.

The weapon doesn't fire.

"If he had known how to use a weapon, she would be dead," said Blount County Sheriff James Berrong.

Berrong said the gun didn't go off because there was no bullet in the chamber.

Fortner, then 64, survived the attack and was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

"I thought he was going to shoot me. He was holding it and I looked up at him and said 'You know, you don't have to do that,' and that's when he ran," Fortner told WBIR 10News about a week after the attack.

French ran out the door of the "temporary holding area," which is in an unsecured section of the Blount County Juvenile Detention Facility near downtown Maryville. His escape started an all-night search, which ended in tragedy.

French's body was found on the Maryville greenway the following morning. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"I have personal feelings that when any tragedy happens, lives lost, injuries are very serious, you're not human or you're in the wrong job if you don't feel compassion to both sides," said Berrong.

10News asked Berrong if an attack like this could happen again.

"Yes it could," said Berrong. "Just because it's an unsecured facility."

There are two different sections of the Blount County Juvenile Detention Center. One is the normal "lock and key" facility. The other is called a "temporary holding area." There teens in custody for an "unruly" charge are allowed to move around freely.

"By law we have to have that for that type of juvenile petitions, unruliness being one of them," said Berrong.

French was is custody for an "unruly charge," and was being held in the unsecured area.

Only a minor can be charged with an unruly offense. Truancy, running away or smoking are examples of unruly offenses.

According to Tennessee State Law, a child in custody for being unruly cannot be detained in a "secure portion of any facility."

The only juveniles that can be detained in a "secure portion of any facility" are juveniles in custody for "delinquent charges" like robbery or assault.

10News asked Berrong if he thinks having an unsecured portion of the facility is a good idea.

"I don't get the opportunity to make laws. I guess smart men in Nashville determines what the laws are. But to answer your question, no. It would be a secure facility," he said.

Berrong said there are very few problems in the unsecured section of the juvenile center, but incidents in unsecured facilities are bound to happen.

“It’s a job where people are not conforming to the rules of society so when you put them in here, they’re not going to conform to our rules, they’re not conforming to societal rules. So that is always the potential for injury or an issue happening," said Berrong.

Berrong believes the facility should be some type of secure facility.

"It would be some type of hardware secure facility. It might be limited to comply but I think there needs to be something in there to slow someone down or some type of deterrent," he said.

Currently, teens being held in the unsecured area can technically walk out. The door out always remains unlocked.

10News asked state Rep. Art Swann, whose district covers this part of Blount County, if he thinks having this law makes officers more vulnerable.

"There's a certain amount of danger in dealing with anyone in the prison system or detention system," said Swann.

Swann does think this law needs to be looked at and possibly changed.

"I think it's antiquated, the security of the facility certainly is an issue we need to look at," he said.

Swann told 10News he plans to work with law enforcement to come up with a permanent solution. He filed what is called a "caption bill," which would allow him to file a bill this session even though the deadline has already passed.

“It just makes a bill available after our cut off times for filings so I went ahead and placed a caption several weeks ago so I’d have a spot if a solution was thought out that might help in this facility," he said.

Swann said he would like the bill to increase security at juvenile detention centers and also focus on providing better resources and medication for mentally ill teens.

“In Tennessee, we have 14,000 prisoners and 40 percent of prisoners have a mental illness. I think mental illness is the one thing we’re not addressing very well in our prison system or in our society as a whole. I think many of the children that are in detention centers are who end up in our prison system," said Swann.

Swann is hopeful he can file a bill addressing this issue before the end of this legislative session.

In the meantime, changes have been made at the Blount County Juvenile Detention Center.

French's initial weapon - the toilet lid - is now strapped down and can't be removed.

"Yes, they have been strapped down more secure. You know like in adult corrections we have toilets that don’t have lids - they’re a stainless steel one-piece component," said Berrong.

Berrong said the most important change, is the removal of the gun safe.

"The other thing we changed - the key component - was the gun box. It was in plain view. We have moved that out of that area so it is out of sight," he said.

The weapons are secure or out of sight, but Berrong said the safety of all officers is a continuous effort.

"We continue to look at issues that may arise. The change is a continuing process with the sheriff’s office here. We’re looking for better ways and safer ways to do things," he said.

Fortner is now retired from the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

"Sheila is just a special, special individual. To go through what she did and come out worrying about others when her life was almost taken - what a special lady. We wish her the best in her retirement and hopefully she’ll do well," said Berrong.

