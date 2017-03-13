Knox County Sheriff's Office looking for stolen school bus

The owner of this Knox County Schools special education bus says it was stolen from a storage lot on Monday, March 13, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy Knox County Sheriff's Office)

The owner of a Knox County Schools special education bus says it was stolen from a storage lot of Lovell Road Monday morning.

According to a Knox County Sheriff's Office report, the bus was stolen around 8:15 a.m.

The owner told sheriff's office deputies that he discovered the bus was gone after Knox County Transportation contacted him because the bus had been at a Weigel's gas station and left without paying for the gas, prompting store officials to call the transportation department.

The owner told sheriff's deputies the bus shouldn't have been in use since Knox County Schools are out for spring break this week.

The bus says "Knox County Schools" on the side and has a wheelchair ramp. The bus is valued at $8,000.

Anyone with information about the theft should contact the sheriff's office at 865-215-2243.

