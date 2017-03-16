Shooting spurred by wrong pizza toppings, police say

NASHVILLE - Three teenagers are accused of firing gunshots from a car at a market on D.B. Todd Boulevard in Nashville Tuesday because they were given a pizza with the wrong toppings, according to police.

Djuan Bowers, 18, Tynerick Turner, 17, and a 16-year-old are each charged with 12 counts of aggravated assault, unlawful handgun possession and vehicle theft, police said.

The shots were fired at the D.B. Todd Market from a white Honda Accord police said was reported stolen.

A North Precinct undercover detective was conducting surveillance in the area and witnessed the gunfire at 2 p.m., police said.

The detective followed the car to a house on 32nd Avenue North while calling for backup. The three teens in the vehicle were taken into custody.

During interviews, one of the suspect's allegedly stated the shots were directed at the market because the clerk had given them them the pizza with the incorrect toppings.

Bowers and Turner are also charged with aggravated robbery for an alleged hold-up Feb. 20 in the 5300 block of Hickory Hollow Lane where a victim was robbed at gunpoint, police said.

Seized during a search of the Honda were three handguns and one hydrocodone pill.

Bowers is being held on a $50,000 bond. Turner and the 16-year-old are charged in juvenile court.

Tennessean