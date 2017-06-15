Shots fired at concerned neighbor trying to stop burglary

Bullet hole in glass (Photo: Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE - A concerned neighbor wasn't hurt when a suspected burglar fired a gun at him.

According to Knoxville Police, a man spotted an unusual vehicle in his neighbor's driveway on Mayapple Drive in South Knoxville. The man circled around to get second look, and saw another man walk out of the house with a guitar.

The man pulled into the driveway to block the suspect's car, and that's when the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the man in his car. The vehicle was hit four times before the neighbor could drive away.

The suspect got into his white Chevy Impala and drove away. The 4-door car had a paper on the side window that looked like the type a used car lot would post on a vehicle.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

