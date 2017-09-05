Skeletal remains found in tent in Pigeon Forge

Skeletal remains were found in a tent in a wooded area off Teaster Lane in Pigeon Forge. (Photo: WBIR)

PIGEON FORGE - Skeletal remains were found in a tent in a wooded area of Pigeon Forge Tuesday morning.

According to Barbara Ward with the Pigeon Forge Criminal Investigation Division, someone doing work in the area of Teaster Lane and Music Mountain Drive found the remains in a tent shortly after 9 a.m.

At this time, investigators are not sure if the death is natural or if foul play is involved. Pigeon Forge officials have said they don't know how long the body has been there. An ID and age and sex have not been determined.

Forensics has been called in to help with the investigation, according to Ward.

The tent was found about 100 feet from the parking lot near Comfort Suites.

Investigators hope to have more information to release Tuesday afternoon.

