Son of Chattanooga business owner killed in Orlando shooting

(WRCB) - The son a popular Chattanooga business owner is among the five people shot and killed inside a Florida business Monday.

Rick Davis, owner of Rick Davis Gold and Diamond, told WRCB (NBC - Chattanooga) that his son, Kevin Kyle Lawson, died in the shooting that happened just after 8 am at Fiamma Inc. in Orange County.

“Please just keep us in your prayers,” Davis told WRCB.

Davis says authorities confirmed his son was a victim in the shooting around 4 p.m. Monday. He is headed to Florida with family members.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings identified the shooter as John Robert Neumann Jr., a 45-year-old Army veteran who lived alone and did not appear to belong to any type of subversive or terrorist organization.

For more on Monday's shooting, click here.

© 2017 WBIR.COM