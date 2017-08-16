South Carolina homicide suspects arrested in Knox Co.

Ricky Lamont Williams and Teresa Kaytlin Luna were arrested in Knox County on Aug. 16, 2017, in connection with a South Carolina homicide. Photos courtesy Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Two suspects wanted in connection with a homicide in South Carolina were arrested in Knox County on Wednesday.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Ricky Lamont Williams and 24-year-old Teresa Kaytlin Luna were taken into custody without incident at a home in the 3300 block of East Governor John Sevier Highway around 4 p.m.

According to KCSO, Williams was wanted in connection to a July 27 homicide in Barnwell, South Carolina, and Luna was wanted for homicide accessory after the fact.

The two suspects are being held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility as they await extradition to South Carolina.

