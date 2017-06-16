SPD: Robber punched clerk in the face, took off with case

Store surveillance video caught the crime as it unfolded early Friday morning at J’s Market at 1297 Dolly Parton Parkway. Police are looking for the man who robbed the store and his suspected female accomplice. (Photo: WBIR)

SEVIERVILLE, TENN. - Sevierville Police are looking for a man who punched a convenience store clerk in the face during a robbery.

Store surveillance video caught the crime as it unfolded early Friday morning at J’s Market at 1297 Dolly Parton Parkway.

Around 6:30 a.m., you can see a white Nissan Pathfinder park near the front doors. Shortly after, a woman walks into the store and goes back to the restroom. After she leaves, a man comes into the store pointing a shotgun at the clerk and demanding money.





The suspect, a black male with facial hair who was between 5’8 to 5’10 tall and 170 pounds, punched the clerk during the robbery. After getting the money, he ran out of the store heading west.

Investigators believe the unidentified woman was driving the Pathfinder and likely picked the man up next door.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call Detective Ray Brown at 865-868-1749.

