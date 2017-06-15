State authorities warn of the dangers of fentanyl in East Tennessee

Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than the painkiller morphine, according to the CDC. (Photo: NBC)

KNOXVILLE - Leaders from several Tennessee state agencies discussed Thursday morning the dangers of fentanyl, carfentanil and other fentanyl derivatives in the state and the damage these powerful drugs can cause.

Fentanyl and fentanyl derivatives are powerful synthetic opioid drugs often imported and used by criminals to create counterfeit pills or to mix with other illegal drugs such as heroin and marijuana.

Comparing Carfentanil to similar drugs (Photo: NBC)

The Director of the TBI, Mark Gwyn, spoke at Tuesday's news conference as well as John Dreyzehner, MD, MPH, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Health, Marie Williams, LCSW, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and Col. Tracy Trott, Tennessee Highway Patrol.

In Thursday's news conference, authorities said over the past few weeks, they've seen 10 submissions of carfentinel, which is the equivalent of an elephant tranquilizer.

Several of those drugs were found in parts of East Tennessee. In Knox County, the rate of suspected opiod overdoses is only increasing.

So far this year, officials said there have been 143 suspected opiod drug overdose deaths. They are on track for reaching 300 by the end of this year, which is up from 222 reported in 2016.

