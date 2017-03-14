Tennessee endangered child alert issued for missing teen

Authorities have issued a statewide endangered child alert for Elizabeth Thomas.

Tennessee authorities have issued a statewide Endangered Child Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Elizabeth Thomas is believed to be with 50-year-old Tad Cummins. Authorities say he is armed with two handguns.

The pair may be driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tags 976ZPT.

Thomas has blonde hair, hazel eyes, and is 5'5" tall. She was last seen wearing a flannel shrit and black leggings and may be in the area of Decatur, Alabama.

If you have information on Thomas or Cummins, call the Maury County Sheriff's Department at 931-375-8654 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

© 2017 WBIR.COM