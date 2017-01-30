Stolen property recovered from 25-30 Hamblen Co. buglaries

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Detectives with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office recovered stolen property worth thousands of dollars at a residence on Friday.

The home belonging to Erik Crockett stored property from burglaries to some 25-30 East Hamblen County homes, according to a Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office release.

Crockett faces multiple charges, including aggravated burglary, theft of property and vandalism. More charges against Crockett are expected.

Authorities are holding Crockett in the Hamblen County Jail on a $1.55 million bond.

Detectives are asking Hamblen County citizens to contact the sheriff’s office if they have purchased anything from Crockett. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office phone number is (423)586-3781.

The investigation is ongoing.

