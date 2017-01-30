Stolen property recovered from 25-30 Hamblen Co. burglaries

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Detectives with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office recovered stolen property worth thousands of dollars at a residence on Friday.

The home belonging to Erik Crockett stored property from burglaries to some 25-30 East Hamblen County homes, according to a Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office release.

Crockett, 36, of Morristown faces multiple charges, including aggravated burglary, theft of property, vandalism, resisting arrest, possession of Schedule IV drugs and Schedule II drugs. More charges against Crockett are expected.

Authorities are holding Crockett in the Hamblen County Jail on a $1.55 million bond.

Residents near Northwind Drive noticed a white Chevrolet circling the area on Thursday. Law enforcement officers found a home had been broken into in the area.

Officers made a traffic stop on the Chevrolet and identified the vehicle's driver as Michael Lee Fye Jr.

Authorities found Crockett on foot hiding in the wood line in possession of a backpack with burglary tools and a walkie talkie. Officers arrested both Crockett and Fye.

Fye Jr. 36, of Morristown is charged with aggravated burglary. Authorities are holding Fye in the Hamblen County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Detectives are asking Hamblen County citizens to contact the sheriff’s office if they have purchased anything from Crockett. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office phone number is (423)586-3781.

The investigation is ongoing.

