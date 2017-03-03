Store manager helps catch robbery spree suspect

Knoxville Police Department officers arresting Susan Roberts, the suspect in multiple overnight robberies on March 3, 2017.

A Knoxville convenience store manager successfully caught a suspect in an overnight robbery spree.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Susan Roberts, 45, is believed to be the suspect in three overnight robberies and two more failed robbery attempts at various stores around town.

KPD believes Roberts first robbed the Krystal on Western Avenue near I-640 around 1:30 a.m. Friday, then an Asheville Highway Bread Box store around 4 a.m., followed by a McDonald's on Mountain Grove Drive around 5:14 a.m.

Around 9 a.m., investigators had just identified Roberts as their suspect in the overnight robberies when she unsuccessfully tried to rob the Hardee's on Asheville Highway by pulling up to the drive thru window.

She then immediately drove to the Mapco Store on Asheville Highway and tried to rob the business, but the manager caught her and held Roberts down until officers arrived, according to KPD.

Roberts is charged with four counts of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Attempted Aggravated Robbery.

