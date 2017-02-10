Suspect arrested related to two high speed car chases

Cars at Super Auto Sales on Clinton Highway. (Photo: WBIR)

LOUDON COUNTY - A man believed to have been behind the wheel in high speed police chases throughout East Tennessee has been captured, the Loudon County Sheriff's office said in a news release.

Justin Damian Garland is charged on multiple accounts including reckless endangerment, evading arrest, reckless driving, speeding more than 21 mph over the limit and improper passing.

The sheriff's office says additional charges are pending upon further investigation.

On Wednesday, a man stole a Dodge Challenger from Super Auto Sales on Clinton Highway. That vehicle was involved in a high speed chase until the driver abandoned the car on Cumberland Avenue in Knoxville and escaped.

A manager at the dealership told Knox County Sheriff's deputies the suspect was dropped off in a maroon Honda Odyssey.

Thursday evening, Loudon County Sheriff's deputies spotted the vehicle and it led officers on another high speed chase. The driver also escaped in this chase.

Tonya Stafford was working at Super Auto Sales when the theft happened Wednesday. The car the suspect stole had a GPS tracking device so the dealers were able to see the vehicle's every move.

After calling police, Stafford and other employees followed the driver and observed his driving.

"It could've got a lot of people hurt," Stafford said. "He was very dangerous. He went out into oncoming traffic with numerous cars. He could've got himself killed, or someone else."

(© 2017 WBIR)