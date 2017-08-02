Suspect in custody after police chase near downtown Knoxville

Officer took the suspect into custody Wedensday evening. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE, TENN. - A suspect wanted for questioning in a homicide is now in custody following a police chase near downtown Knoxville Wednesday evening, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers say they pulled over a Toyota Prius on Davenport Road around 5 p.m. One of the people in the car was a man wanted for questioning in a homicide that happened earlier this year. There were also two women in the car, the driver and a passenger.

Once the vehicle stopped, the man pushed the driver out of the car and drove off, according to KPD spokesman Darrell Debusk.

Officers then began to chase the car around downtown Knoxville.

The car chase lasted for roughly 30 minutes until the man stopped the Prius on Western Avenue over Interstate-40. Debusk said the suspect then ran away from officers and attempted to carjack about three people stopped at a red light.

Officers chased the suspect on foot and took him into custody.

A K-9 officer from the Knox County Sheriff's Office bit the suspect during the chase. The suspect was taken to UT Medical Center to be treated for his injury.

After the hospital, Debusk said the suspect will be taken to the Safety Building where investigators will question him about the homicide.

The suspect may face carjacking and driving-related charges. He will also be charged with a warrant that was already on file, Debusk said.

The two women that were in the car prior to the chase are not facing any charges.

KPD did not release the suspect's name or specify what homicide he was wanted for questioning for.

© 2017 WBIR.COM