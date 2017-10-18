Suspect in Emma Walker's murder has trial date pushed back

18-year-old William Riley Gaul outside Knox County court Friday. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - An ex-Maryville College football player accused of stalking and then murdering a Central High School student will face trial later than planned.

William Riley Gaul, 19, is accused of killing 16-year-old Emma Walker in November 2016. He was in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing.

His lawyer told the judge he didn't feel prepared to take on conflicting cases during the originally planned November trial date and asked for more time. The judge granted his motion to push the trial back to April 2018.

Gaul remains free after he posted a $1 million bond and is being monitored by GPS.

The investigation of Emma Walker's death revealed Walker and Gaul had dated, according to acquaintances.

William Riley Gaul was to be charged with the murder of Emma Walker (pictured) and faced going before a magistrate, according to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Martha Dooley. (Photo: YouCaring.com, WBIR)

On Nov. 21, investigators say Gaul stood in the fenced backyard of Emma Walker, 16, and fired a gun into her bedroom. Authorities determined the popular Central High School student was killed as she lay in bed. Investigators later recovered the gun after Gaul tried to dispose of it, according to court documents.

Gaul faces a seven-count indictment, which includes first-degree murder, aggravated stalking, theft, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and felony murder.

On July 7, Gaul’s attorney filed a motion to have his client’s trial moved outside of Knox County, citing ‘undue excitement’ against Gaul. In the filing, he quotes Judge Bob McGee, who attorneys claim said “The community tensions are running feverishly high. This is quite a hot case.”

The filing includes dozens of vitriolic social media comments on local news sites against Gaul.

The Knox County District Attorney’s office responded in the filings: “A change of venue would only be appropriate after an attempt has been made to seat a jury in Knox County.”

