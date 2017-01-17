Suspect killed in Hamilton County officer-involved shooting

Kelly McCarthy-WRCB (Photo: Custom)

HAMILTON COUNTY - Family members say the man involved in a police chase and officer-involved shooting in Soddy Daisy Tuesday night has died.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office spokesman Matt Lea said officers shot the suspect following a police chase that ended in the 200 block of Sequoyah Access Road around 7 p.m.

Lea said all officers are okay, but did not give the suspect's condition or say what led to the chase.

According to the Hamilton County 911 call log, EMS was dispatched to the scene at 6:43 p.m.

Chattanooga NBC-affiliate WRCB said investigators were focusing on a black pickup truck at Sequoyah Crossing Shopping Center.

Officers had also surrounded the entrance to Hometown Inn.

The TBI is investigating the incident at the request of District Attorney General Neal Pinkston.

WRCB