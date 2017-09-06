Suspect steals Texas police cruiser and goes on joyride

Police in Texas have released video showing a woman stealing one of their cruisers after she was arrested, handcuffed and put into the back of the vehicle. (Courtesy: LufkinPD) (Photo: Samantha Kincaid, NBC)

LUFKIN, TX - Police in Texas have released video showing a woman stealing one of their cruisers after she was arrested, handcuffed and put into the back of the vehicle.

This body camera video shows officers taking Toscha Sponsler into custody for shoplifting.

You can watch as she manages to take off her seatbelt while sitting in the back of the police vehicle.

A few minutes later she's able to slip out of her handcuffs, then crawls into the front of the SUV and takes off!

Body camera video shows officers going through her things the moment she takes off.

They try to chase after her but she's able to get away.

Dash cam video from inside the stolen vehicle shows her driving on the wrong side of the road and through the grass.

Authorities say speeds during the chase reached 100 mph.

About 20 minutes after the chase began, Sponsler lost control of the vehicle.

You can see her spinning out before coming to a stop on the side of the road.

Officers approached the vehicle and tried to get her to come out, but she remained locked in the car.

One officer then smashes the window while another unlocks the door and pulls her out.

After the chase, officers installed a new device in between the front and back seats on all of their marked units.

Police say Sponsler had been originally identified as a shoplifting suspect.

She's now charged with escape causing serious bodily injury, aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Sponsler remains in jail on bonds totaling $18,000.

