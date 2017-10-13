Suspected meth dealers turn on each other when arrested

Meth "ice" and a handgun confiscated by the Scott County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Custom)

SCOTT COUNTY, TENN. - Several members of a suspected meth distribution ring in Tennessee and Kentucky are behind bars after turning on each other as they were caught by authorities.

On Wednesday, a tip alerted officers that two women were on their way from Kentucky to Winfield, Tenn. to deliver meth "ice" to another woman.

The women, Susan Patterson, 60, of Pine Knot, and Alicia McDonald, 34, of Stearns, were met by Scott County Sheriff's Office Drug Agent Kris Lewallen and Deputy Sarah Huckelby, and Oneida Police Department Drug Agent Bill Miller, at a business near the state line.





Lewallen said the women had more than 4.5 grams of meth “ice,” two sets of digital scales, several clear plastic baggies, two bags of needles, a meth smoking pipe containing meth residue, and other items of drug paraphernalia.

McDonald told the officers about a Winfield woman she called a meth dealer named Kristen Reed and offered to call her and ask for drugs.

Soon, Reed showed up with an "eight ball" (about 3.5 grams) of meth "ice", and was also arrested. She admitted to selling meth to the officers, then offered to call her supplier in Somerset, Kentucky, to bring another ounce of the drug.

According to Lewallen, the officers took her up on that offer, and she called Michael Lyvers, who agreed to send the meth "ice" via a man named Joseph Rose. Just over an hour later, Rose arrived and was also arrested, along with his passenger, Jordan Price, who had a loaded handgun.

Both men were arrested and told officers where to find the drugs--- in the center console of the car. Inside, the officers found two ounces of meth "ice."

Rose told officers he was just hired to drive the "dope" to Reed.

Meanwhile, Kentucky State Troopers were looking for Lyvers, who led them on a 50 mile chase from Pulaski County into McCreary County, where he ditched his car and took off on foot. Officers are still looking for Lyvers. Inside his car, they found two more ounces of meth "ice."

All of those arrested face numerous charges related to the possession, sale, and delivery of meth, along with criminal conspiracy.





