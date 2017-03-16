Suspects arrested after robbery, high speed chase on I-40 in Nashville

NASHVILLE - Three men armed with a shotgun reportedly carjacked a driver before leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 40 overnight in Nashville.

Around midnight, shortly after the carjacking in La Vergne, a cab driver called police and said he was robbed by three men on Glastonbury Road in Nashville.

The three men involved in the robbery matched the descriptions of the suspects involved in the carjacking.

Police originally spotted the men on Vultee Boulevard near Briley Parkway. The suspects realized they were being followed and took off, heading toward Interstate 24. Authorities said speeds reached over 100 mph.

Police put out spike strips on I-40, blowing out the tires of the car the suspects were in. The men were taken into custody around 2:30 a.m.

Two other vehicles that were not involved in the chase also hit the spike strips. Although their tires were blown out, no one was injured.

Police have not released the names of the suspects. One of them is a juvenile.

Authorities are still looking for the gold Nissan Altima that was stolen during the carjacking in La Vergne.

Police have not confirmed if the carjacking and the robbery of the cab driver are connected.

WSMV