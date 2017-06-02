Suspects in Red Roof Inn shooting arrested

Both of the suspects in Tuesday’s Red Roof Inn shooting of a 57-year-old Knoxville man were arrested Friday afternoon, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.

FBI agents in Michigan took 29-year-old Alonso Shivez Hoskins into custody. Hoskins is a Grosse Pointe, Michigan native.

The second suspect was arrested along with Hoskins on local drug charges. The second suspect does not face charges related to the shooting.

Both Hoskins and the second suspect originally were wanted for Tuesday's shooting of 57-year-old Jack McFall of Knoxville. McFall was found dead in his blue Chrysler minivan in the parking lot at the Red Roof Inn in East Knox County. McFall had several gunshot wounds.

A first degree murder warrant out of Knox County was issued for Hoskins' arrest Friday. The FBI's Knoxville Division also issued an unlawful flight to avoid prosecution warrant,

Hoskins will be extradited to Knox County where he will be held on a $1 million bond.

Mug shots were unavailable as of Friday evening.

