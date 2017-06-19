WBIR
Suspects on run after armed robbery at KenJo on Strawberry Plains Pike

WBIR 11:31 AM. EDT June 19, 2017

KNOXVILLE - A KenJo clerk is alive after being held at gunpoint Monday morning.

At around 2:39 a.m., the Strawberry Plains Pike location was allegedly robbed by 2 white males wearing all black clothing. 

Investigators said they held the clerk at gunpoint, demanded money from the register and took cartons of cigarettes from the store before taking off running.

No one was injured.

