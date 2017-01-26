Sweetwater Police seek help identifying hotel thief

Sweetwater police are asking for help identifying a man they say has broken into several hotel rooms. (Photo: Courtesy Sweetwater Police Department)

Sweetwater police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they say has broken into several hotel rooms.

Police said they believe the man has broken into hotel room in Sweetwater periodically over the past "several" years. The most recent incident was Thursday around 7:30 a.m.

Police said they believe the man walks around the hotel checking doors until he finds one unlocked, and then enters the room and takes any valuable items. They also believe the man waits until victims are loading their vehicles, and then go into their rooms to take their belongings.

Police said the suspect attempted to use stolen credit cards in Athens and Cleveland shortly after the Thursday incident. He was driving a newer model black sports car, possibly a Mazda, with an unknown license tag.

They believe the suspect is from the Knoxville or Chattanooga area. Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact the Sweetwater Police Department at 423-337-6151 or the Monroe County E911 at 423-442-4357.

