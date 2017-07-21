Sweetwater woman sentenced for pretending to have cancer

A GoFundMe account, since terminated, was set up after Ashley Lively of Sweetwater told people in the community she had pancreatic cancer.

MONROE COUNTY - A Sweetwater woman who faked having cancer to get donations has been sentenced to a maximum of 2 years.

Ashley Lively was sentenced Friday morning. A judge also ordered her to pay $1,375 in restitution.

The judge said the punishment allowed by the law wasn't even strong enough for the crimes she committed.

Lively received thousands of dollars from a sympathetic community after claiming she had pancreatic cancer.

Ashley Lively, accused of felony theft after claiming she had cancer and receiving thousands of dollars from community members, appeared in court Monday.

Authorities said Lively admitted she lied about having cancer.

RELATED: Woman admits faking cancer

Channel 10’s investigation showed that Lively, who told some community members in late 2015 and early 2016 that she had only weeks to live, faced no life-threatening illness at all and was only pretending.

People in the community held a chili benefit at a nearby church for her, created a Facebook prayer group, sold T-shirts, conducted private fundraisers, launched a GoFundMe campaign, and even treated Lively to a day at the local salon.





A GoFundMe account, since terminated, was set up after Ashley Lively of Sweetwater told people in the community she had pancreatic cancer.

The 10News investigation found that Lively used the money to take trips to the beach and buy a new car.

A family member as well as Brittany Morrow, who held a private event for Lively and 100 of her family and friends at Steekee Elementary School in Loudon, estimated Lively had received at least $10,000 in donations as a result of her claims.





A post on the "Prayers for Ashley Lively" Facebook group

Monroe County Detective Mack Williams, who looked into the case, called Lively "a young girl who made a bad mistake." Williams said she had admitted to him her story was made up.

© 2017 WBIR.COM