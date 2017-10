(Photo: Submitted)

CLARKRANGE, TENN. - The TBI and Fentress County Sheriff's Office are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home after a fire.

According to a TBI spokesperson, the fire happened Sunday evening in the 600 block of Deer Lodge Highway in Clarkrange.

Two bodies were found inside the home.

Investigators have released no further information at this time.

