NASHVILLE - The TBI released its annual "Crime on Campus" report Thursday.

The report shows that overall crime increased by less than one percent from 2015 to 2016.

More than a quarter of incidents reported were categorized as larceny or theft.

Reports of assaults increased 21 percent, but there was a 27 percent decrease in the number of rape reports. In 2015, campuses reported 62 cases of rape and 45 last year.

"This report will hopefully assist law enforcement, institution administrations, and government officials in planning their efforts in the fight against crime and continue to create an awareness that crime exists as a threat in our communities," TBI Director Mark Gwyn said.

The report shows that 6,158 crimes were reported by Tennessee colleges and universities.

The report also shows that colleges and universities issues 758 citations for liquor law violations. That number is a nearly 20 percent decrease from 2015. Overall the study found an 18 percent decrease in all alcohol-related crimes.

Drug and narcotics violations increased from 2015. The number of drug and narcotic equipment violations increased by 25 percent and the overall number of drug offenses reported increased by 18 percent.

