TBI: Human remains found in Hamblen County

JOHNSON CITY - Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area along Clyde Thomas Road in Hamblen County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The 3rd District Attorney General Dam Armstrong requested TBI Special Agents assist the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office and the Morristown Police Department in investigating the discovery.

The Morristown Police Department confirmed to 10News the remains are of a male.

The remains have been sent to the Regional Forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and the identity of the deceased individual, according to the TBI.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

