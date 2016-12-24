TBI investigates shooting involving Jefferson County deputy

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

JEFERSON CITY, TENN. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting involving a Jefferson County deputy on Friday.

According to early reports, 911 dispatchers received a call that a man with a knife was creating a disturbance at 1238 Cora Lane in Jefferson City just before 11 p.m.

TBI officials say deputies went to the scene and found a man with a knife. Two deputies then entered the home and were confronted by the man, at which point a deputy fired his weapon, hitting the man.

The man was then taken to the U-T hospital in Knoxville, where he is being treated.

The TBI has not named the officer involved, or the man who was shot.

Information gathered in this investigation will be turned over the the District Attorney for review.