TBI investigating Lenoir City auto business

LENOIR CITY - The TBI is investigating complaints of theft and fraud at a Lenoir City business.

9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson requested the investigation into Shubert Motor Sales, which is located at 524 Hwy 321.

A TBI spokesperson confirmed the investigation, but released no further details. The Lenoir City Police Department and the 9th District Attorney General’s Office are also investigating.

10News is working to gather more information about this story and will update when we have more.

